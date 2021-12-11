Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

INO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. 3,766,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

