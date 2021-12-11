Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $6.96. 64,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 48,521 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 381,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.