TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,249 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,196,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

