Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $244.14 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $157.83 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

