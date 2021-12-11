Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives C$23.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.58.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE SMU.UN traded down C$0.33 on Monday, reaching C$22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,460. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.09. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.97 and a 52 week high of C$24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

