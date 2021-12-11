Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives C$23.58 Average PT from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN traded down C$0.33 on Monday, hitting C$22.50. 233,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.09. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$12.97 and a one year high of C$24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

