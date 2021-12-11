Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 668,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -451.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $997,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 290,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after buying an additional 139,055 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

