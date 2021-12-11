SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. 41,266,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,157,894. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,660,921 shares of company stock worth $395,548,211 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

