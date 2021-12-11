Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBII shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.70. 232,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 285,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 181,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 299,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

