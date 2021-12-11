Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $124.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.