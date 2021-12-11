Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,888.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,751.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

