Furucombo (COMBO) Achieves Market Cap of $11.95 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and $689,881.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,598,435 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

