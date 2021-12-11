Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IMAC in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMAC remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Monday. 13,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of -1.81.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

