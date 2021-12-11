Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report $261.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.19 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $205.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

GDEN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. 118,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $54.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.