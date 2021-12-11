First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of -186.44, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.