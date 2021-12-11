The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

