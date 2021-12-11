Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $642.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $617.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The company has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

