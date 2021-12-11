Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Amundi bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $157.83 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

