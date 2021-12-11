Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,345 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.12. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

