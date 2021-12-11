Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

