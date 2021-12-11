NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its stake in NVIDIA by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 32,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 8,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in NVIDIA by 293.7% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 38,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

