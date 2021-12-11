Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,114,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $302,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.39. The stock has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

