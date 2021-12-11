Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $248.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

