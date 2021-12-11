Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 84 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $166.61. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

