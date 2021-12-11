BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $496,589.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00343386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00139034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00092809 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,647,014,881 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.