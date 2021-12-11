Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE NMR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 850,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -224.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 14.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

