Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $401.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.00 million and the lowest is $391.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 539,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.57. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

