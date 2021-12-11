Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAWLF. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SAWLF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,641. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

