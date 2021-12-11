J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 832,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

