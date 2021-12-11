J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 21,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 593,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

