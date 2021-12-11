Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,044 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $169.06 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.37 and a 200 day moving average of $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

