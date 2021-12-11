Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $7.21-7.31 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.210-$7.310 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,222,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,126. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $51.08.
In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
