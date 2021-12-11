Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $7.21-7.31 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.210-$7.310 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,222,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,126. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

