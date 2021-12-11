Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

