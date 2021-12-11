MoonSwap Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $147,657.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00320268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

