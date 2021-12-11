-$0.60 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,591,393 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.48. 1,049,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,491. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

