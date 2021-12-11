DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

