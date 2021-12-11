Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

