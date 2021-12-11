RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.7763 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

