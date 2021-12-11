TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,578,968 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $66,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.9% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

