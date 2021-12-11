Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 203 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 34,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 116,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

MA opened at $349.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day moving average of $357.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

