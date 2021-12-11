Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $244.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.83 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

