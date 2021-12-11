Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.37 billion-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS.

INTU stock traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $677.95. 1,276,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,149. Intuit has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

