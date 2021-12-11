Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $618,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.85 and a 200 day moving average of $246.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.