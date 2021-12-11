Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

