K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several analysts have commented on KNTNF shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 102,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

