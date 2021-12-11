Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $378,322.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $378,322.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

