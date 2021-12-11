WABnetwork Reaches One Day Volume of $49.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $82,660.93 and $49.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007032 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

