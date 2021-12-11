KickToken Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $859,024.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007032 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,436,096,852 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

