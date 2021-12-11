Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,429 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

