Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $478.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $478.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.